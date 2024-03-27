Though the NCAA Tournament is gearing up for the Sweet 16 this weekend, college basketball's transfer portal is also in full swing.

Former Omaha forward Frankie Fidler, who ranked 31st in the country with 20.1 points per game during the 2023-24 season, could very well be Wisconsin's top portal target during this transfer window. The former standout from Bellevue West in Nebraska played his prep ball with UW point guard Chucky Hepburn.

This past season, Fidler made 45.2 percent of his attempts and was 35.6 percent on three-pointers. He scored 30-plus in four games, including a 34 points, 12 boards and he went 4 of 6 on three-pointers in a 96-92 overtime win vs. North Dakota State. Fidler could be a replacement for AJ Storr, who recently declared for the NBA Draft but will keep his collegiate eligibility in tact.

Nebraska, Creighton and Wisconsin are the three schools believed to be out in front for Fiddler's services.