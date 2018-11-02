Five things we learned from Wisconsin's 82-70 win over UW-Oshkosh
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers took another step towards opening their 2018-19 season on Friday night at the Kohl Center, where they handed the UW-Oshkosh Titans a 82-70 defeat in an exhibit...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news