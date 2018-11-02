Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-02 21:46:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five things we learned from Wisconsin's 82-70 win over UW-Oshkosh

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers took another step towards opening their 2018-19 season on Friday night at the Kohl Center, where they handed the UW-Oshkosh Titans a 82-70 defeat in an exhibit...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}