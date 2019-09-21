MADISON -- With impressive performances on both sides of the ball, the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers dominated for nearly three quarters then held off the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines for a 35-14 win on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. Here are five things BadgerBlitz.com learned from the win.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee Photography)

1. In front of a national audience, Wisconsin delivered on both sides of the ball

Over 80,000 fans personally witnessed the blowout win inside Camp Randall Stadium, but Wisconsin (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) put on a show in front of the early college football audience on a national broadcast. The Badgers crushed the Wolverines in gaining 487 total yards -- 359 on the ground -- and averaged 6.7 yards per play. Junior running back Jonathan Taylor ran for over 200 yards with two touchdowns. UW also controlled the clock in time of possession (41:07 to 18:53), and quarterback Jack Coan made plays through the air and with his feet (more on Taylor and Coan later). BadgerBlitz.com called out in our Pre-Snap Read just how UW needed to win the turnover battle, and Jim Leonhard's unit forced four takeaways. Despite the late surge by Michigan late in the third quarter and into the fourth, Wisconsin delivered turnovers late to keep Jim Harbaugh's and Josh Gattis' offense at 14 points, under 300 yards, and no third down conversions.

2. Despite the late Michigan scores, Wisconsin's defense appears to be the real deal

For most of the game, Wisconsin held Michigan's offense at bay and simply overwhelmed them. In 10 opportunities, UW withheld the Wolverines from moving the chains on third down. A Michigan rushing attack that came in averaging under four yards per carry managed just 2.1 per attempt. Despite passing for 219 yards, quarterback Shea Patterson completed only 14-of-32 passes in the game and was replaced by Dylan McCaffrey before the latter was injured on a hit by Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson. For that matter, after giving up a 68-yard completion on Michigan's first offensive play, the unit came together and forced a fumble two plays later to negate a key red zone opportunity. "I mean, one play isn't the game, right?" defensive end Matt Henningsen said. " So we just got to go back, bow up in the red zone, do everything you can to stop them, and we were able to force a great turnover on that play, which is huge. "It's a game-changer, and their offense was able to pick us up. I think they flipped the field on them, drove it down to the 50 [-yard line], and we were able to get them off the field. Then we scored [to go up] 14-0. It's huge. It's a game-changer to get those turnovers, and when you let up that big play, you just got to be ready for the next play. Always head up, got to have a short memory." UW officially got to the quarterback twice, but the defense recorded seven quarterback hurries overall. Make no doubt, however, that Wisconsin will want to finish stronger on the defensive end. Despite the game seemingly being in hand, Michigan almost made it a two-score game with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter. "That was the first adversity we faced all season," Zack Baun said. "I loved the way our guys responded just telling them don't worry about, don't worry about, worry about the next play." An overturned call on a Patterson touchdown pass subsequently led to a Baun strip-sack thanks to a Chris Orr recovery to thwart that scoring opportunity. Baun himself has turned into a revelation through a quarter of the regular season. Against Michigan, he tallied seven tackles, two for loss, a strip-sack and two quarterback hurries. Though Michigan gained 128 of its 299 yards in the fourth quarter --126 through the air in making 50-50 contested passes -- Wisconsin recovered with two late turnovers that included the Baun forced fumble and a John Torchio interception.

3. Jonathan Taylor is a showstopper

In the first quarter alone, the junior and Heisman-caliber back ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard sprint to the end zone. That elevated Wisconsin to a 14-point lead early on and the home team never looked back. Despite missing over a quarter due to cramps, Taylor carried the ball 23 times for 203 yards and those two scores. Credit also needs to be given to the offensive line, who outmuscled and overwhelmed Michigan's front seven. Overall, the Badgers tallied nearly 360 yards on the ground and showed that this physical, ground-and-pound attack is still its bread-and-butter, especially with Taylor in the backfield.

.@JayT23 has the 9th 200-yard rushing game of his career. Only @Ron33Dayne has recorded more as a Badger (14).#JT23 — Brian Mason (@Brian_Mason) September 21, 2019

4. Jack Coan answered the call

We saw how the junior signal caller performed against non-conference opponents the first two games of the season. How would he fare against a defense that was, on paper, far superior that what USF and Central Michigan brought forth? Pretty well, to be honest. Coan did not need to win the game for Wisconsin in the slightest with the rushing performance put forth by Taylor, Garrett Groshek and the offensive line. However, he made key plays when needed.

Overall, Coan finished 13 of 16 for 128 yards with two rushing touchdowns. Along with the quarterback sneak on a fourth down (more about that in a bit), he also kept the ball and scampered 25 yards for Wisconsin's fourth touchdown of the first half with 57 seconds remaining. Two of his incompletions could have been potential interceptions, yet he also threw a near-perfect pass to junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus for 26-yards on a 4th-and-3 that set up Coan's first rushing touchdown of the day. "I think one of his best traits as a quarterback is his willingness to compete," head coach Paul Chryst said of Coan. "I thought he did that unbelievably well. He gave guys chances to make plays. Our guys, they believe in him and they appreciate who he is, and they know why he does all that does, and that's for them. "There's not one guy on this team, Jack included, that can't keep working and getting better, but I thought it was a pretty good picture of why our guys appreciate him so much."

It's ALL Wisconsin in this one, folks@BadgerFootball takes a 28-0 lead on Michigan thanks to Jack Coan's 2nd TD run of the day. pic.twitter.com/r74j43p5rY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

5. Paul Chryst going for it on 4th down early on in the game, and throughout it, shows the confidence he has in both his offense and defense