Just when we thought we had a good grasp on the Badgers' quarterback situation, the coaching staff decided to mix things up in the final practice. Tyler Van Dyke has come on late in the spring, seemingly putting some distance between him and Braedyn Locke in the quarterback battle. But Thursday morning, it was Locke who trotted out with the starters in the first 11-on-11 period.

Now, the quarterbacks have been rotating heavily all spring. That's no secret. And they've continued to rotate even as Van Dyke has seemingly taken a lead, however slight, in the quarterback battle. Still, in the final practice, it was a little curious to see Locke get the first reps with the starters considering this team won't practice again for several months.

Is the coaching staff just trying to keep everyone on their toes? Are they less convinced of who looks like the starter than we are? There's plenty of plausible explanations. It's also worth noting that Van Dyke got reps with the starters later in practice. Still, this is the last time we'll see the Badgers until August. The final practice of spring leaves a lasting impression, and it's impossible to ignore the fact that Locke was first up at quarterback. We won't speculate on what, if anything, it means, but when 18 took the field first, it turned some heads up in press row.