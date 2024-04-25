MADISON — Wisconsin continued its spring practice period on a sunny Thursday morning in Madison. BadgerBlitz.com was once again on hand to compile the key takeaways from the Badgers' 12th session of the spring.

Outside linebackers have been the talk of the town in Madison, but the discourse has centered on the newcomers John Pius and Leon Lowery. Thursday morning, Darryl Peterson reminded onlookers that he's still in line for plenty of work at outside backer, and he appears ready to make the most of it.

While the aforementioned transfers have put their natural pass-rushing ability on display all spring, demonstrating an exciting ability to bend around the edge and get to the quarterback, Peterson may be the most well-rounded player in the room. The redshirt junior got it done in multiple facets of the game. In an 11-on-11 period with the offense backed up on its own three yard-line, Peterson was instrumental in leading the charge defensively. On the first play, he worked his way into the backfield and wrapped up Tawee Walker for a minimal gain. On third down, he flew off the edge, beating left tackle Jack Nelson for a sack on Tyler Van Dyke. In a later 11-on-11 session, Peterson cranked up the heat again, pressuring Van Dyke immediately from the strong side on a play-action rollout.

Peterson might be the best run-stuffer of the outside linebackers. This is a room in which the staff hopes to have four players ready to roll on game day, and while the transfer pass-rushers have stolen the show, Peterson's budding versatility will help him earn reps this fall.