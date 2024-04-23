MADISON — Wisconsin continued its spring practice period back in the warmth of the McClain Center on Tuesday morning. BadgerBlitz.com was once again on hand to compile the key takeaways from the Badgers' 11th session of the spring.

As has been the case all spring, the two quarterbacks competing for the starting role in Madison rotated heavily all morning. But Tuesday, it was Tyler Van Dyke that got the upper hand in the race, as Braedyn Locke turned in a rather shaky performance.

Now, it's worth mentioning that Locke still made what was likely the best throw of the session. On a deep corner route to Will Pauling, the quarterback stepped into the throw and put the ball right in the slot receiver's breadbasket. It would've been a touchdown of about 50 yards. Still, Locke made several mistakes throughout the morning as well.

Locke's touch has been one of his best traits this spring, but it was just a little off Tuesday morning. He missed CJ Williams on a slant route in 11-on-11s, air-mailing the pass. He was a touch off on a crossing route over the middle to Tyrell Henry. There were some miscommunications and some mistimed passes.

The quarterback has fought valiantly all spring, surpassing expectations by creating a legitimate competition at gunslinger. In the last handful of practices, however, Van Dyke has seemingly begun to put some distance between Locke and himself.