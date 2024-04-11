MADISON — Wisconsin continued its spring practice period Thursday morning, staying inside on an overcast morning in Madison. BadgerBlitz.com was once again on hand to compile the key takeaways from the Badgers' sixth session of the spring.

It's looking more and more like the redshirt freshman Trech Kekahuna is ready to step into the role Skyler Bell played last season as the second slot receiver. Considering Bell was third on the team in targets, that figures to be a sizable role. However, in terms of upside, Kekahuna blows the former Badger out of the water.

The word is twitch, and Kekahuna has it in spades. His agility in the open field was on full display Thursday morning, and he had easily his best day of the spring thus far. But what also stands out is the concerted effort offensive coordinator Phil Longo is clearly making to get him the ball. On his most electrifying play, the receiver got open on an orbit-style motion in the flat. He made the catch and proceeded to dispose of several would-be tacklers in the open field with side-stepping jukes that you have to see to believe. His inherent elusiveness is just blatantly obvious.

Kekahuna's other highlights included a sliding catch on a play-action rollout from Tyler Van Dyke, a nice concentration catch over the middle from a scrambling Van Dyke rolling to his right and a diving catch in an extremely tight window with Owen Arnett in coverage. Again, there was a definite effort to get the ball in his hands. He caught tunnel screens and motions all morning, which allowed him to play at his best — in the open field with the ball in his hands.