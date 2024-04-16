MADISON — Wisconsin continued its spring practice period inside the McClain center Tuesday morning. BadgerBlitz.com was once again on hand to compile the key takeaways from the Badgers' eighth session of the spring.

The slot receivers, especially youngsters Trech Kekahuna and Kyan Berry-Johnson, have stolen the show thus far through spring practice. On the outside, however, Vinny Anthony had the best day for the Badgers on Tuesday morning.

Anthony may be somewhat of a forgotten player in Wisconsin's receiver room. As mentioned, the slot players have gotten most of the attention, and big-name transfers like Bryson Green and CJ Williams are still in Madison looking for breakout seasons. But don't forget about Anthony. His skillset is one of the most noticeable in the receiver room, and he put it on full display during Tuesday's practice.

Anthony's calling card is his speed. He's nearly untouchable with the ball in his hands in the open field, and the ex-track star reminded onlookers of that fact emphatically. In an early 11-on-11 portion, Tyler Van Dyke hit him in stride on a skinny post. Anthony had already beat cornerback RJ Delancey on the route, but once he caught the ball, he continued to put distance between him and the defensive back. In a game, it may have been a catch-and-run touchdown of about 60 yards.

The receiver also proved he has a degree of physicality about him; he's not just a speedster. On a throw over the middle, he didn't have much separation from cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean. No matter — Anthony used his body to shield the defensive back and made the tough catch with Fourqurean all over his back. That's exactly what he'll need to show the coaching staff to continue to increase his playing time.