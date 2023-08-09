Here are five things that stood out from Wisconsin's seventh practice of the fall:

Madison — The Badgers returned home to the familiar confines of Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday to continue their fall camp. BadgerBlitz.com was once again on hand to compile observations and takeaways.

Injuries are always a storyline during camp, and the Badgers have several key players dealing with ailments of varying severity.

Chez Mellusi is dealing with a setback after a sizable collision with safety Kamo'i Latu at a practice in Platteville. The staff "just wanted to be cautious" with him, according to a UW spokesperson, and that cautious approach has continued into the Madison portion of fall camp. The tailback sat out practice on again on Wednesday, which opened the door for Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli to receive more reps.

Maema Njongmeta was seen with a large club on his right hand. The linebacker recently underwent surgery and was seen in Platteville with a sling on his arm. However, he was able to practice, albeit not completely. Njongmeta participated in individual drills and some skeleton work, but was held out of 11-on-11s.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Curt Neal was spotted on crutches at Wednesday's practice, and he's expected to miss several weeks.