PASADENA, Calif. – Five takeaways from No. 8 Wisconsin’s 28-27 defeat to No. 6 in the 106th Rose Bowl.

Foiled by mistakes

Wisconsin could not stay out of its own way in the first half, committing three false starts and a couple holding penalties that wiped out 12-yard runs by Jonathan Taylor. The second of the holding penalties was particularly tough. Instead of a first down at the Oregon 17, Jason Erdmann’s hold pushed the offense back to the Oregon 39. The drive resulted in a missed 47-yard field goal by Collin Larsh. The most costly error happened on Wisconsin’s first drive of the second half. Likely feeling good about scoring with 11 seconds remaining in the first half, senior punter Anthony Lotti bobbled his drop on a punt, allowing the Ducks to go 31 yards for the touchdown.

The final body blow happened in the fourth quarter. With Wisconsin having a chance to ice the game, Danny Davis coughed up the ball at the 30-yard line. Like he had done the two previous times, Justin Hebert made Wisconsin pay when he took the first play 30 yards on the run-pass option for the score, eluding Jack Sanborn near the line of scrimmage.

Defensive Masterpiece Wasted

Wisconsin’s defense hardly looked like its typical stout self when Herbert orchestrated an easy opening touchdown drive. The Ducks didn’t have it easy the rest of the day. After getting 75 yards on its first drive, it took Oregon until the middle of the fourth quarter to gain its next 75 yards. As they have done all season, the Badgers responded in huge situations. Sanborn intercepted Herbert on the first play of the next possession, Noah Burks and Chris Orr teamed up to stop tailback CJ Verdell for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the UW 27 and the defense got the ball back to the offense with less than five minutes in the fourth quarter only down one. Oregon held the ball for only 21:57 and still won.

Speedy Cruickshank Snatched Momentum Back … Twice

Wisconsin looked brutal on the game’s opening possession, allowing Oregon to use its up-tempo offense to march 75 yards in 12 plays to put seven points on the board. The Badgers’ struggled to tackle and account for the Ducks’ array of weapons. Luckily, sophomore Aron Cruickshank wiped the board clean with a program-record 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. A speedster by trade, Cruickshank used his blazing speed to race down the Oregon sideline, breaking a pair of tackles along the way. It was the third kick return in Rose Bowl history, as well as being the second longest scoring play and kick return in the 106 editions of the game. It was a play that evidently settled UW’s defense, as the Badgers registered an interception on the first play of the ensuing drive (leading to three points) and consecutive three-and-outs to retain some momentum. Cruickshank wasn’t done. After the Ducks regained the lead with 3:16 remaining, Cruickshank went 47 yards down the Wisconsin sideline to the UW 47. The good field position helped the offense register its first touchdown drive, as Jack Coan connected with Quintez Cephus 11 seconds before halftime. Overall, Cruickshank finished with 194 receiving yards, seven yards shy of Jared Abbrederis’ UW bowl record that he set against the Ducks eight years ago.

Taylor Quiet in Potential Swan Song

Oregon talked all week about how dangerous Jonathan Taylor was. On New Year’s Day, the Ducks acted like it. Taylor was bottled up between the tackles throughout the afternoon and finished with 94 yards, no touchdowns and a fumble. He said he’ll make a decision on his future following the bowl game.

Big Ten Favorites in 2020?