Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State

Note: This is not an exclusive list and more prospects will visit on Saturday.

Following is a breakdown of who is expected to be on campus this weekend.

Wisconsin is expected to host close to 30 high-priority targets for its night contest against Penn State on Saturday.

Wisconsin will have two offered quarterback prospects on campus this weekend.

In the 2026 class, Ryan Hopkins, who picked up a recent scholarship from position coach Phil Longo, is set to see Madison for the first time. The Badgers have a commitment from Jarin Mock in the junior cycle, but it would appear taking two scholarship players at the position is on the table.

"They talked to me about their 2026 commit," Hopkins told BadgerBlitz.com. "As of right now they're still talking things over with him but they said they are still going to fully recruit me as well. I don't exactly know if they are taking two but it won't affect anything with me."

Michigan State and Missouri have also offered the standout from Jserra Catholic in California.

In the 2027 cycle, Teddy Jarrard will get his second look at Wisconsin. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore from Georgia was on campus most recently in late July.

"It was a great visit," Jarrard told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was a warm welcome from every single coach and they made us all feel very comfortable. I spent a lot of time with Coach Longo - I was with him all day on Saturday and on Friday night as well. Building that relationship was great and there's no other guy I would rather talk football with. He's a great coach to be around and he knows a ton about the game.

"We saw the strength and conditioning stuff and saw the facilities. We toured the brand new dorms and those were incredible. They are looking over the lakes and I thought it was top-tier stuff. They also put some fun into it with the scavenger hunt, and that was unbelievable. They call it the best college town for a reason and I've never seen anything like it. It was just amazing to see everything they had to offer."

In the 2027 class, Wisconsin has also offered projected quarterbacks Kendall Franklin (Belleville, MI), Colton Nussmeier (Flower Mound, TX) and Trent Seaborn (Alabaster, AL).