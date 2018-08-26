With a Friday night kickoff on the horizon against Western Kentucky, the Wisconsin football team is officially in game week. With that, head coach Paul Chryst released the first depth chart of the 2018 season, and BadgerBitz.com provides five quick takeaways.

Jon Dietzen "OR" Cole Van Lanen at left tackle

Jon Dietzen

Certainly not shocking, but redshirt junior Jon Dietzen and redshirt sophomore Cole Van Lanen are listed on the first depth chart with an "or" separating the two. Though it likely doesn't indicate they are "co-starters," both will play against Western Kentucky. "We do expect them both to play," Chryst said Sunday at his weekly press conference. "And, heck, maybe even on the first play we'll start them both and go with that. I don't know yet." Though Chryst was joking, there could be some truth to that statement with tight end Zander Neuville not available this week. Van Lanen could very well see some reps as a jumbo tight end Friday evening.

"We'll see," Chryst, not one to tip his hand, said when asked about that scenario. "But we're going to try and play our best players."

Mason Stokke listed at fullback

In a move that was a bit of a surprise, Mason Stokke was listed as the No. 2 fullback Sunday. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound redshirt sophomore, who battled serious injuries during his first two years on campus, worked at inside linebacker the last two seasons. "He's (Stokke) really had just one practice with it, but Mason is a guy who we're excited to have on the team and we've really just had some unfortunate injuries," Chryst said. "The combination of what he can do and the depth at our inside linebacker spot and the depth at fullback - and also where he's been with contributions on the special teams - I thought it would be a good fit for him. "First day, he certainly took to it and there's a lot to learn, but he's a quick learner and I feel good about that switch, actually." Stokke will back up senior Alec Ingold. Walk-ons Coy Wanner, Jake Collinsworth and John Chenal are also listed as fullbacks on the current roster.

Rafael Gaglianone is back after missing time during camp

Rafael Gaglianone Dan Sanger

After missing a chunk of time during fall camp with an injury, senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone is presumably healthy after being listed as the starter for Week 1. Gaglianone, who has converted 60 of 75 field goal attempts, is No. 2 in program history in field-goal percentage at .800 (60 of 75). "Having gone through some similar things with Haf (Gaglianone) and then also knowing the timetable on it to where he could get back in and get some work," Chryst said. "I thought when he came back he was good, and I do feel confident in Haf there."

Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams will start at corner

Faion Hicks Darren Lee

Wisconsin had to replace two starters at cornerback from last year's team: Derrick Tindal and Nick Nelson. Next in line - at least for Week 1 - are redshirt freshman Faion Hicks and redshirt sophomore Caesar Williams. The most experienced returning player from the group, redshirt sophomore Dontye Carriere-Williams, is listed as a back-up. "We like a lot of that group and where they're at," Chryst said. "If you don't have a huge natural separation, I think one thing that can separate is consistency, and I think that's what you saw in Caez (Williams) and Faion is the consistent approach to it. They're young and they need to keep growing."

True freshmen listed and expected first-time starters

Aron Cruickshank Rivals.com