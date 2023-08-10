Here are five things that stood out from Wisconsin's eighth practice of the fall:

MADISON — The Badgers continued the Madison portion of their fall camp in Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday morning. BadgerBlitz.com was once again on hand to compile observations and takeaways.

It doesn't come as a surprise, but safety Hunter Wohler has consistently played like one of, if not the best player on Wisconsin's defense this offseason. He was everywhere once again on Thursday, and his particularly physical brand of football helps him stand out.

Besides his physicality, the best way to describe how Wohler plays is that he takes the offense attempting to move the ball very personally. You hear it when he's on the field, because it's rare that he makes a tackle, or a "stop" in semi-contact drills, without leveling the ball carrier.

Wohler was especially physical with CJ Williams on multiple occasions. In the first 11-on-11 session of practice, the wide receiver caught a screen pass and was immediately met by Wohler. The safety popped Williams, and then stood him up for a few seconds as words were exchanged. In a later team period, Williams caught a pass from Tanner Mordecai over the middle of the field. Wohler got there a tad too late to force an incompletion, but with plenty of time to deliver a blow that put the receiver on his backside.

There's really not even supposed to be tackling in much of the team sessions. Wohler simply doesn't care.