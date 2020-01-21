In Friday’s 12-point beatdown at Michigan State, Wisconsin (12-7, 5-3 Big Ten) went 4-for-19 from 3-point range. It took the Badgers 6 minutes, 9 seconds to equal those makes. The success continued to grow against a Huskers defense that entered the night third in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage defense in conference games (holding opponents to 25.9 percent), finishing with eight players making at least one 3-pointer, Brad Davison making four and the roster making a program-record 18 of them.