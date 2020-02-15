Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 81-64 Victory over Nebraska
While it doesn’t register as Wisconsin’s eight Quadrant-1 victory of the season, the Badgers’ 81-64 triumph over Nebraska Saturday afternoon qualifies as a different kind of importance. Not only did the Badgers avoid a second Quadrant-3 defeat, a loss that would have been a damaging blow to its bubble profile, Wisconsin found success on the road in winning its first road game in 35 days.
In doing so, the Badgers have their first two-game winning streak since Jan.14.
Here are some takeaways.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news