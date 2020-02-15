News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-15 16:15:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 81-64 Victory over Nebraska

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@TheBadgerNation

While it doesn’t register as Wisconsin’s eight Quadrant-1 victory of the season, the Badgers’ 81-64 triumph over Nebraska Saturday afternoon qualifies as a different kind of importance. Not only did the Badgers avoid a second Quadrant-3 defeat, a loss that would have been a damaging blow to its bubble profile, Wisconsin found success on the road in winning its first road game in 35 days.

In doing so, the Badgers have their first two-game winning streak since Jan.14.

Here are some takeaways.



Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) makes a dunk against Nebraska during the first half. Potter finished with 15 points.
Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) makes a dunk against Nebraska during the first half. Potter finished with 15 points. ((AP Photo/John Peterson))
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}