While it doesn’t register as Wisconsin’s eight Quadrant-1 victory of the season, the Badgers’ 81-64 triumph over Nebraska Saturday afternoon qualifies as a different kind of importance. Not only did the Badgers avoid a second Quadrant-3 defeat, a loss that would have been a damaging blow to its bubble profile, Wisconsin found success on the road in winning its first road game in 35 days.

In doing so, the Badgers have their first two-game winning streak since Jan.14.

