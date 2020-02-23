MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin’s revenge tour wages on.

For the third time this month, the Badgers bested an opponent who got the better of them earlier this season, this one being a 79-71 victory over Rutgers Sunday afternoon.

All three of those return meetings have come at the friendly confines of the Kohl Center, where the Badgers are now 13-1 at home, but it’s a sign that the Badgers are progressing, growing and, possibly, peaking at the right time of year.



“Coach Gard is big on telling us about retake tests,” said senior guard Brevin Pritzl, who finished with 17 points. “We failed the first test and now we get a chance to do it again. We got to improve on what we got wrong. A lot of that is understanding what we went through on film, what he said we messed up on and then taking action on it to circle the wagons, execute the game plan better.”

Here are some takeaways from Sunday’s victory, the fourth straight for the Badgers.





