Wisconsin kept swinging and fighting, but the Badgers’ usual problems that have come up against the top-tier teams happened again Sunday afternoon. Unlike the past instances, however, there are no more chances for redemption.

The Badgers did their best to trim an 18-point lead down to seven in the second half, but 14 turnovers against one of most efficient offenses in the country and a prolonged cold spell late sent the program into the offseason with a 76-63 defeat to No.1-seed Baylor at Indianapolis’ Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Wisconsin (18-13) ended the season going 6-11 against teams who finished the season with a winning record and lost its final 10 games against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25.

Here are my five takeaways from Wisconsin’s final game of the season.

