Survive and advance.

The University of Wisconsin knows it dodged a bullet Friday night when the Badgers gave away an 18-point lead by letting Penn State’s pressure get the better of them over the final five minutes. However, the Badgers lived to learn from it following their 75-74 victory in the second round of the Big Ten tournament because of a vital defensive series of events and hitting 12 3-pointers to give them enough of a cushion.

“It’s about winning games right now,” senior Aleem Ford said after scoring a season-high 17 points. “Obviously we have some things we need to fix to negate their run at the end and things we can work on watching film and prepare for tomorrow.”

Ending their three-game losing streak, the Badgers (17-11) now will get their chance to avenge two of their losses on their resume by playing Iowa Friday night at approximately 8 p.m.

Here are my five takeaways from Wisconsin’s second-round victory.