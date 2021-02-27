In likely his final game at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin senior D’Mitrik Trice did everything he could to try and change the narrative.

With his team down 12 points with 2:25 remaining, Trice scored 19 points in seven consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to one and put the Badgers on the precipice of an elusive Big Ten signature win. As has been the case all season, however, the Badgers failed to overcome a top-tier Big Ten team.

Trice’s 29 points weren’t enough to overcome another porous offensive performance by the Badgers with some inconsistent defense mixed in, as No.23 Wisconsin fell 74-69 to No.5 Illinois.

The loss will almost certainly drop the Badgers (16-9, 10-8 Big Ten) out of the AP rankings for the first time all season and end their chances at earning a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.

Here are five takeaways from the season finale at the Kohl Center.