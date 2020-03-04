MADISON, Wis. – The friendly confines of the Kohl Center delivered one final time Wednesday night.

Getting at least eight points from six different players and hitting the right notes defensively, No.24 Wisconsin delivered a 63-48 victory over Northwestern to move into a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten conference.

The Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) reached 20 wins for the 16th time in last 18 seasons in large part by finishing the season 15-1 at home, the program’s best home record since the 2014-15 season.

Here are some takeaways.