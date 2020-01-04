Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 61-57 win over No.5 Ohio State
Takeaways from Wisconsin’s 61-57 victory over No.5 Ohio State at Value City Arena, the fifth top-five victory for the Badgers in the last five seasons.Resilient BunchWisconsin trailed 7-0 after the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news