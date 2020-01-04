News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-04 01:22:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 61-57 win over No.5 Ohio State

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@TheBadgerNation

Takeaways from Wisconsin’s 61-57 victory over No.5 Ohio State at Value City Arena, the fifth top-five victory for the Badgers in the last five seasons.Resilient BunchWisconsin trailed 7-0 after the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}