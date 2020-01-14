Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 56-54 Victory over No.17 Maryland
MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin overcame a tepid atmosphere, an imbalanced performance and a desperate opponent to register a 56-54 victory over No.17 Maryland.
Davison Loves His Turtles
Brad Davison was stuck in a 4-for-19 rut in his last three games, but the junior had pocked a nice game against the Terrapins a year ago at the Kohl Center (21 points, four rebounds). He hit his first shot that appeared to give him some confidence and put together a nice first half (2-for-3 shooting), but his clutch gene in the final minute deserves all the praise.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news