MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin overcame a tepid atmosphere, an imbalanced performance and a desperate opponent to register a 56-54 victory over No.17 Maryland.

Davison Loves His Turtles

Brad Davison was stuck in a 4-for-19 rut in his last three games, but the junior had pocked a nice game against the Terrapins a year ago at the Kohl Center (21 points, four rebounds). He hit his first shot that appeared to give him some confidence and put together a nice first half (2-for-3 shooting), but his clutch gene in the final minute deserves all the praise.

