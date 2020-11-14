ANN ARBOR, Mich. – What rust?

Forced to quarantine and isolate the last two weeks as the program dealt with a coronavirus outbreak, short-handed No.13 Wisconsin throttled Michigan, 49-11, in cavernous Michigan Stadium that was a statement of sorts for the Badgers and an indictment on just how bad the Wolverines have become.

It was Wisconsin's biggest victory over Michigan in the history of the series, which dates back to 1892.

From the press box, here are my five takeaways from Saturday’s victory.

