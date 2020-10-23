MADISON, Wis. – It’s fair to say Graham Mertz lived up to the hype.

Getting the start in place of the injured Jack Coan, Mertz delivered a perfect first half complete with four touchdown passes in No.14 Wisconsin’s season-opening 45-7 win over Illinois Friday night. It was a virtuoso performance that reinforced why many fans labeled the redshirt freshman the quarterback of the future.

From the Camp Randall Pressbox, here are my five takeaways from Friday’s victory.