It was a fitting end to a bizarre season.

No, not that Wisconsin was flat coming out of the locker room and dug itself a 14-point hole. It wasn’t the fact that the Badgers overcame missed tackles, missed alignments or questionable decisions; UW’s defense picking itself up to register an interception on four consecutive possessions in the second half or the Badgers relying on an unassuming cast of characters on offense to put up its highest point total since early November.

Nope, it was fitting that in beating Wake Forest, 42-28, to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl that the Badgers broke the trophy in the locker room.

“You know,” head coach Paul Chryst said, “wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy.”

Yep, 2020 surely can be a memory.

Here are five takeaways from Wisconsin’s sixth bowl win in the last seven seasons