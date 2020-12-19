MADISON, Wis. – After more than a month of misery, the University of Wisconsin were able to celebrate.

A host of players – not thought to be big names on the marquee at the start of the season – played big roles for the Badgers in ending their three-game losing streak with a 20-17 overtime win over Minnesota to end the regular season.

“This game means something,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “You certainly saw that and felt that at the end. Just really proud of the way guys fought through a lot of different things to get this win.”

The 2020 regular season has mercifully come to an end and now the Badgers (3-3) will wait to see if they will have a bowl game for a 19th straight season or not.

Here are my five takeaways from the Camp Randall Stadium press box.