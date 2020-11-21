EVANSTON, Ill. – The University of Wisconsin likely let a chance at a fifth Big Ten West Division championship in seven years slip through its hands … literally.

Wasting a good defensive effort by committing five turnovers, No.10 Wisconsin couldn’t get its offense out of neutral in a demoralizing 17-7 defeat to No.19 Northwestern at Ryan Field Saturday afternoon.

Barring a complete implosion by Northwestern (5-0), the Badgers will fail to win the Big Ten West Division for only the third time in the seven years it has existed.

Here are my five takeaways from the Ryan Field press box.

