Wisconsin senior forward Micah Potter quipped on Sunday that he was looking forward to giving Michigan its first loss of the season. Perhaps he meant when the two teams play on Valentine’s Day. That might give the Wolverines enough time to cool off by then.

After letting Wisconsin hang around for the first 14 minutes, No.7 Michigan delivered a haymaking 36-3 run that stunned the Badgers and set the stage for a 77-53 Wolverines victory that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score would suggest.

Ninth-ranked Wisconsin (10-3, 4-2 Big Ten) trailed by as many as 40 points in the second half, shooting the ball exceptionally poorly and succumbing to defensive lapses that are turning into repeated issues.

Here are my takeaways from the bloodbath.