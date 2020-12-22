MADISON, Wis. – Be warned, there will be no “get well” games in the Big Ten conference in 2020-21.

Fresh off a 37-point dismantling of No.23 Louisville, No.9 Wisconsin had to battle through a woeful shooting first half before rescuing itself in a 67-53 victory over Nebraska at the Kohl Center.

Putting four players in double figures and shooting 50 percent from the floor in the second half, Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) pushed its winning streak to nine straight conference games before is Christmas Day tile at No.12 Michigan State.

Here are my takeaways from press row at the Kohl Center.