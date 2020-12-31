MADISON, Wis. - The last time the University of Wisconsin strayed too far away from its identity in an ugly loss, the Badgers reeled off five consecutive wins against quality opponents. The Badgers are hoping their latest bounce back could prove even more fruitful.

Still steaming from a porous all-around effort in Monday’s loss to Maryland, No.6 Wisconsin let loose some frustrations by delivering on both ends of the floor in a 71-59 victory over No.21 Minnesota at the Kohl Center Thursday.

The Badgers (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) put three players in double figures while shooting 65.4 percent in the second half, while the Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) were devoid of any rhythm or success on either end of the floor.

Here are my five takeaways from press row at the Kohl Center.

