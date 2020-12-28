MADISON, Wis. – You usually get what you deserve.

After deserving to earn its first road victory in East Lansing in 16 years Friday, Wisconsin was right to suffer its first home loss since last January when unranked Maryland outplayed and out-toughed the Badgers in a 70-64 victory at the Kohl Center Monday.

Wisconsin had just jumped three spots to No.6 in the AP poll earlier in the day, but the Badgers (8-2, 2-1 Big Ten) played a similar game to its first loss of the season at Marquette last month and were deficient in multiple areas.

Here are my five takeaways from press row at the Kohl Center.

