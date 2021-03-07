A maddening regular season for the University of Wisconsin ended an appropriate way.

No.25 Wisconsin played well enough to win in the second half, shooting 53.3 percent from the field in the second half, but the Badgers didn’t do enough little things down the stretch to overcome fifth-ranked Iowa (and the officials) in a 77-73 loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Sunday.

Badgers coach Greg Gard spoke in-depth about the officiating after the game and you can see and read his comments here. Here are my other takeaways from Sunday’s loss.

