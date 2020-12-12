Look up “flat” in the dictionary and there should be a picture of Wisconsin’s Saturday afternoon performance at No.19 Iowa.

The Badgers’ injury-riddled offense did next to nothing, their stout defense sprung a major leak in the second half and No.25 Wisconsin couldn’t take advantage of most of the opportunities the units gave each other in an ugly 28-7 loss at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Guaranteed to finish with a non-winning Big Ten record for the first time since 2012, the Badgers (2-3) lost their third straight conference game for the first time since 2008 and lost to Iowa for the first time since 2015.

Here are the takeaways from the brutal performance.