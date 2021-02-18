MADISON, Wis. – It looked like it was going to be the Michigan performance in reverse.

Stuck in the shooting doldrums for much of the first half, No.21 Wisconsin started to look like the efficient offense that began the season. The Badgers were getting to the free throw line, executing crisp ball movement, and hitting perimeter shots to cut a 16-point lead down to three with 9:17 remaining.

But as quickly as hope started to creep into the UW huddle, it vanished and took with it another opportunity at a signature conference win.

Wisconsin shot under 40 percent for the third straight game and repeated many of the same mistakes that have dogged them for weeks in a 77-62 defeat to No.11 Iowa at the Kohl Center.

Here are five takeaways from the Kohl Center.