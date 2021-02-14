MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin played one of its best first halves of basketball in weeks, a large reason the Badgers charged into the locker room with a 13-point advantage. The second half, however, looked reminiscent to the disjointed rut that the program currently finds itself it.

A team filled with seniors and veterans, No.21 Wisconsin imploded down the stretch with a stagnate offense and the inability to match No.3 Michigan’s intensity in a 67-59 loss at the Kohl Center.

It’s the first time in three seasons Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6 Big Ten) lost to a team that beat them in the first meeting of a season, a timely result that likely ends any chance of the Badgers repeating as Big Ten regular season champions.

Here are five takeaways from the Kohl Center.