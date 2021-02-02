MADISON, Wis. – The COVID schedule played strongly into the favor of No.19 Wisconsin.

Humbled in road defeat at Penn State Saturday afternoon, giving up a season-high 81 points in the process, the Badgers took Sunday off, went through a quick practice Monday and came ready to prove themselves Tuesday.

Making shots and delivering stops was a simple formula that the Badgers followed through on, especially when they pulled away in the second half for a 72-56 victory over the Nittany Lions.

“It was a cool situation playing a team back-to-back,” senior guard Trevor Anderson said. “We haven’t done that in anyone’s career here. Just turning the page quickly, getting back and playing the team that got the better of you, that’s always fun to beat them the next time.”

Anderson made it seem simple, but there were a lot of things Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten) did so exceptionally poor on Saturday that the team completely fixed three days later.

Here are five takeaways from a productive Tuesday night.

