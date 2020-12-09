MADISON, Wis. – A game that looked like a runaway turned into a whistle fest with a combined 48 fouls. It was certainly better than nothing.

No.13 Wisconsin’s ability to cobble together a game against a quality opponent paid off when the Badgers were able to within a late charge to defeat Rhode Island, 73-62, at the Kohl Center Wednesday.

Expected at one point to be playing Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Badgers jumped out to a sizeable early lead and manage to hold on down the stretch.

Here are the takeaways from press row at the Kohl Center.