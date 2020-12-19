MADISON, Wis. – The wait to play Louisville was well worth it for the University of Wisconsin.

Playing its rescheduled game from Dec.9, the 12th-ranked Badgers rolled to an 85-48 victory over No.23 Louisville Saturday afternoon.

Jumping out to a 27-point lead in the first half with impeccable shooting, Wisconsin (6-1) finish its nonconference schedule on a three-game winning streak heading into its Big Ten opener against Nebraska Tuesday.

Here are my takeaways from press row at the Kohl Center.

