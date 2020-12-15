MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin players told the coaching staff to find them the best possible opponent to add to its schedule before conference play began. The Badgers got their wish.

Facing a program that mirrors them in a lot of ways and will likely win a lot of games in their conference, No.12 Wisconsin had to scratch and claw its way to a 77-73 victory over Loyola (Ill.) Tuesday, relying on its 3-point shooting and scoring balance to extend its home winning streak to 13 games.

Here are five takeaways from press row at the Kohl Center.

