BadgerBlitz - Five takeaways from a virtual meeting with head coach Paul Chryst

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with media members for roughly 45 minutes on Friday morning. Here are five takeaways from that virtual conversation.

MOVING FOWARD FROM SPRING CAMP

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with media members for roughly 45 minutes on Friday morning. (Jake Kocorowski)

Wisconsin missed all 15 allotted spring practices in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chryst, though, has turned the page on that camp opportunity in order to focus on what he can control this summer and fall. “We missed spring ball, right," Chryst said. "And if you try and take the approach of how do we make up for something that is lost, I think you would really be frustrated and I don’t know if you would gain anything. This week we got word of what the summer access is and what the summer plans are. I think it’s our job to figure out how to take advantage of what’s allowable and how to get ready for the season. “You have to strike the right balance of the ‘how to’ of the game. If you try to take the approach of how to make up for spring ball - spring ball was lost.”

SOCIAL INJUSTICE

Social injustice has been a huge topic of conversation across the country. Wisconsin's campus is no different, with senior defensive back Madison Cone working as one of four UW representatives in the Big Ten Anti-Hate, Anti-Racism Coalition. Redshirt junior cornerback Faion Hicks has also been vocal on social media. “I think anytime that you get something coming from all of your student athletes - there is no question that this is important," Chryst said. "It’s important to us all. I personally love it when it comes from the student athletes. It’s powerful and I think there is a lot of thought that goes into it." A petition to change the crest on a Wisconsin football helmet has also hit social media. “I saw Faion posted something. I love Faion Hicks," Chryst said. "That’s powerful to me if he’s behind it. I’ve had conversations with Faion, I know his heart, I know what he’s thinking. Those can be really good things.”

IMPACT ON RECRUITING

Wisconsin recently received a commitment from four-star T.J. Bollers.

With more available time this winter and spring, Chryst talked about the positives it had on the recruiting front. Despite not being able to take official visits in June, the Badgers currently have 14 known commitments in the 2021 class and the No. 15 recruiting group in the country. Chryst, of course, is not able to get into specifics about prospects in the rising senior class and beyond. “I always get nervous because I don’t know how much we can talk, right," Chryst said. “With recruiting, there was more accessibility," he added. "It seemed like you could schedule - so in many ways our recruiting was better because we spent a lot of time communicating." Despite not being able to take visits since mid-March, every Wisconsin commit in the 2021 class - with the exception of Michael Jarvis - has visited campus at least once. “You know a lot of the guys have been to campus, right?" Chryst said. "It’s not a traditional spring and summer - last year at this time we were having almost all of our visits in the summer time, so that’s different. You’ve heard me say this and I don’t mean to bore you with it, but It is truly about finding the right fit, right? Especially for guys (coaches) who don’t have a long history with Wisconsin, they’ve now built up a history and they know what a good fit is here. And I think our players do a great job of connecting with recruits, too. They know who is here or who came before them, so that’s a good group to join them. “I don’t know if there is anything that is magically happening. I think people are working at it and you’re trying to target the right fits and a lot of people are investing in it.”

FANS IN THE STANDS

Just how many people, if any, will be allowed into college stadiums remains a huge question summer. Worrying about 80,000-plus fans pouring into Camp Randall, however, is not atop Chryst's to-do list. “I haven’t spent a lot of time on it," Chryst said. "Certainly we’re spoiled here, we’ve got a great fan base. Camp Randall’s game-day atmosphere is as good as there is in this country. And yet, right now, that’s not my decision and that’s not my call. Have I thought about it? Yeah, but there’s a lot of other stuff I should use my time on. "I know our guys love playing here in Camp Randall. And quite honestly, they like going on the road in a hostile crowd. That's really a neat part of college football."

POSITIONS OF CONCERN

Danny Davis returns for Wisconsin at wide receiver. (Darren Lee)