After a promising redshirt freshman season, Reggie Pearson was not cleared to play this fall and was left off the 2020 roster. Despite losing a starter in the backend, Jim Leonhard still “loves the depth” at safety.

“We were really going to rely on (Pearson) to be a big-time playmaker. He had a really, really bright future, so it’s unfortunate," Leonhard said. "I do love the depth we have, whether it’s guys who have already played or it’s guys that are taking the right steps to get on the field for us.

"Obviously, Eric Burrell has proven some consistency and playmaking in the past. Love where he’s at, just as far as his leadership and maturity going into this season."

Burrell, a redshirt senior, became a complete playmaker for the Badgers in 2019. He racked up 55 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

The position group will also welcome back Scott Nelson, who only appeared in the season opener against South Florida before going down with an injury. The redshirt junior saw action in eight games in 2018, racking up 41 total tackles, one interception and six pass breakups.

“It will be great to get Scott Nelson back, obviously we didn’t get much out of him with the injury happening so soon," Leonhard said. "I thought he really made some huge strides after his first season of action. When that injury happened, he’s now had a significant amount of time and feels good with where he’s at physically. Looking forward to a big season for him."

Behind Nelson and Burrell, there are a number of players with game experience who can step in and have a role in the secondary. Collin Wilder, who started against Northwestern with Pearson suspended for one half, is likely next up. Walk-ons John Torchio and Tyler Mais played in eight and 14 games, respectively.

When asked about who could help fill the void left by Pearson, maybe the most notable names Leonhard brought up was Travian Blaylock, a converted cornerback, and Titus Toler, who redshirted in 2019.

“Travian Blaylock, he’s very gifted physically and was very good for us on special teams a couple years ago," Leonhard said. "He’s been battling the injury bug but I like his progression as a safety. Titus Toler being another young safety who is a gifted kid and the light has come on."