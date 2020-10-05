Five takeaways from a virtual call with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard
Wisconsin coordinator Jim Leonhard met with local media last week to shed light on the defensive depth chart.
Here are five takeaways from that conversation.
No Reggie Pearson, but there are options at safety
After a promising redshirt freshman season, Reggie Pearson was not cleared to play this fall and was left off the 2020 roster. Despite losing a starter in the backend, Jim Leonhard still “loves the depth” at safety.
“We were really going to rely on (Pearson) to be a big-time playmaker. He had a really, really bright future, so it’s unfortunate," Leonhard said. "I do love the depth we have, whether it’s guys who have already played or it’s guys that are taking the right steps to get on the field for us.
"Obviously, Eric Burrell has proven some consistency and playmaking in the past. Love where he’s at, just as far as his leadership and maturity going into this season."
Burrell, a redshirt senior, became a complete playmaker for the Badgers in 2019. He racked up 55 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.
The position group will also welcome back Scott Nelson, who only appeared in the season opener against South Florida before going down with an injury. The redshirt junior saw action in eight games in 2018, racking up 41 total tackles, one interception and six pass breakups.
“It will be great to get Scott Nelson back, obviously we didn’t get much out of him with the injury happening so soon," Leonhard said. "I thought he really made some huge strides after his first season of action. When that injury happened, he’s now had a significant amount of time and feels good with where he’s at physically. Looking forward to a big season for him."
Behind Nelson and Burrell, there are a number of players with game experience who can step in and have a role in the secondary. Collin Wilder, who started against Northwestern with Pearson suspended for one half, is likely next up. Walk-ons John Torchio and Tyler Mais played in eight and 14 games, respectively.
When asked about who could help fill the void left by Pearson, maybe the most notable names Leonhard brought up was Travian Blaylock, a converted cornerback, and Titus Toler, who redshirted in 2019.
“Travian Blaylock, he’s very gifted physically and was very good for us on special teams a couple years ago," Leonhard said. "He’s been battling the injury bug but I like his progression as a safety. Titus Toler being another young safety who is a gifted kid and the light has come on."
Defensive line filled with playmakers
The defensive line has gone through a quick renaissance after being ravaged with injuries in 2018. Now with playmakers on the inside and the edge, the group is solid up front.
“This is the first time in a while that we’ve had an experienced defensive line,” Leonhard said.
When looking at the talent at nose guard, Keeanu Benton emerged as a playmaker with one sack in both games against Ohio State. The room will also bring back Bryson Williams, who had to battle through injuries in 2019.
“To have two experienced noses is very big for this defense,” Leonhard added.
At defensive end, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Garrett Rand and Matt Henningsen are a proven trio. After that, Leonhard mentioned redshirt sophomore Isaiah Mullens as someone who could be next in line to round out the depth.
“The next guy in that group I would say is Isaiah Mullens. Very, very physical kid," Leonhard said. "Big, strong. Just continuing to progress. After that, there is a little bit of unknown."
Uncertainty behind projected starters at outside linebacker
Maybe the biggest loss on the defensive side of the ball for the Badgers was outside linebacker Zack Baun, who was a force rushing the passer with 12.5 sacks in 2019. His running mate on the opposite side of the field was Noah Burks, who will take over as the leader of the unit.
“Noah was extremely consistent for us and we expect him to take another big step forward," Leonhard said. "Like his attitude, he’s really taken ownership of that group, he’s the elder statesmen with that group and he’s owned that role during this crazy time."
Now a redshirt senior, Burks had 36 total tackles, two sacks and one interception this past season. The defense is hoping Izayah Green-May can burst onto the scene and be productive on the other side of Burks. The redshirt junior has battled injuries and struggled to elevate to a good playing weight during his time in Madison.
“An undersized guy a little bit last year and then he broke his hand and had to struggle through a little bit not having his tools," Leonhard said. "We like having a healthy Izayah Green-May going into the season and once you get past that, there’s a lot of question marks, a lot of youth.
“I think we can have a dynamic group, the names are just going to be a little bit different and a little unknown going into Week 1.”
Experience has helped cornerbacks during unique off-season
During such a unique year and offseason, the Badgers will be the beneficiaries of having plenty of experience in the cornerback room. A group led by Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams and Rachad Wildgoose has seven players with game reps.
Behind the top three from last year, Deron Harrell, Donte Burton, Semar Melvin and Alex Smith round out the depth.
“It’s going to be huge having that depth because there is so much unknown, week in and week out,” Leonhard said.
Jack Sanborn tasked with being the leader in the middle
The second major departure the Badgers' defense will have to make up for is the loss of Chris Orr in the middle.
Jack Sanborn, who led the unit with 80 total tackles in 2019, will have to elevate his level of play and take over as the leader.
“He (Sanborn) was so consistent for us last year with all the playmakers around him, he could kind of get away with it, ‘I’m just going to do my job,’ " Leonhard said. "Now with that experience, we’re asking him to do a little bit more, to be a playmaker at times.
“Anytime you can have a middle linebacker in our system with the communication and the different looks that we give. You get a guy confident lining people up, making calls and making adjustments and it truly is priceless in how we want to play football.”