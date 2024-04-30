With the bevy of capable pass-catchers in Kenny Guiton's wide receiver room, plenty of players have flashed at various times. That room got slightly thinner last week when Tommy McIntosh entered the transfer portal after being mostly relegated to third-team work. That's opened up some opportunities, and Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry has been one of the first to take advantage.

The junior wide out had one of his best days of the spring Tuesday morning. He saw perhaps the most targets he's seen thus far. Henry flashed his ability to get open off his inside release, reeling in plenty of slant routes all morning. During one sequence, Braedyn Locke hit him on back-to-back plays. On the first, the pass-rush nearly hit home and Locke was forced to throw an awkward jump pass. Still, Henry worked back to his quarterback and reeled in the catch. On the next play, Locke had more time and uncorked a crisp slant to Henry, who caught the ball in stride and was off to the races.

Any potential playing time for Henry is still very much up in the air. What will help his cause is his ability to play both inside and outside at 6-foot, 175 pounds. Henry's got great hands and body control; he certainly deserves at least some playing time. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo, however, still needs to decide how exactly to use the former Spartan.