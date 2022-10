Clint Cosgrove sits down five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott to recap his Ohio State visit and preview next weekend's game day visit to Miami. Scott also shares his thoughts on the recent coaching change at Wisconsin and how it impacts his recruitment with the Badgers moving forward.





