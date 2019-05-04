Saturday, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound wing from Nicolet High School in Wisconsin announced that Duke, Kentucky, Arizona and Wisconsin were still alive in his recruitment. During the process, Johnson, who competes with Phenom University on the AAU circuit, had well over 20 scholarship offers.

As a junior, Johnson, who earned Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year honors, averaged 19.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He led Nicolet to a 27-1 record and a Division 2 state title.

On the recruiting front, Johnson has already taken official visits to Arizona, Duke and UCLA. He was the first prospect the Badgers offered in the 2020 cycle, a class where UW currently has a commitment from guard Lorne Bowman.

Last month, Rivals.com's Eric Bossi spoke to Johnson about the four schools (list was not trimmed at the time of the interview) still left in his recruitment.

Arizona: "Coach Justin Gainey we had a previous relationship when he was at Marquette so just having that type of relationship with Coach Gainey and Coach (Sean) Miller, they've made it clear that they want me there. The class they have coming in is really good and I could see myself playing there. It was beautiful there and they have this thing called Phoenix Push where a lot of their big guards like Stanley Johnson and Aaron Gordon have pushed the ball and they compare me to that."

Duke: "It was a good visit and they made me feel like I was at home. The fans chanted my name and being able to spend time with the players and see what it's like there was big. Plus the plan they have for me, that's big. When I was with (Mike Krzyzewski) he basically told me how he can develop me and how I could have an immediate impact and be one of the best players right away."

Kentucky: "I kind of expected a main focus on basketball. Of course they put the focus on school, but the preparation and work they put in for basketball starting in June is kind of crazy. That's what Coach (John) Calipari showed me and he said that I could come in right away and be a playmaker so that's kind of his pitch. That hit deep."

Wisconsin: "Wisconsin, that's where I'm originally from, the Madison area. Campus was 10 maybe 15 minutes from my house. So just being there, growing up there they've really grown on me a lot. The fan base, if I went there it would be crazy so just having that type of love and support there is something that I will deeply consider."



Johnson could make his final decision as early as this summer.

"I was thinking Peach Jam (July), but it's kind of when I get the feeling," Johnson told Rivals.com. "I would like to go into my senior year just knowing where I'm going and get the weight off my shoulders.

"A strong coaching staff, the trust they have in me. I just want to feel like I'm at home. I want to have a strong relationship with the players. I just want to feel comfortable."