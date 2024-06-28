What we liked: From start to finish, Kinziger was the best player at Wisconsin's advanced camp. A year after earning an offer in the same setting, the three-star prospect showed growth on both ends.

Kinziger is comfortable at both guard spots, and he's great at getting a rebound and pushing tempo. On Thursday, he shot well from distance but also got in the lane and found open teammates. The De Pere standout also looks much stronger than he did a year ago, and that showed in finishing around the rim. Defensively, Kinziger didn't shy away from assignments such as Sun Prairie West's Chris Davis Jr. or 2026 guard Christian Wiggins.

Credit Gard and his staff for the early evaluation on Kinziger, who is proving to be one of the better guards in the 2025 class.

Recruiting outlook with the Badgers: Kinziger was offered by the Badgers at this same camp last summer and committed a few months later.