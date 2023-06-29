Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
MADISON - Wisconsin brought a nice collection of talent to campus on Thursday's for the team's advanced camp.
The session produced three known offers and also featured a handful of young prospects from across the Midwest.
To begin our coverage, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five standouts from Thursday.
2025 SG Zach Kinziger
Wisconsin offered 2025 combo guard Zach Kinziger at the conclusion of Thursday's camp. The rising junior from De Pere caught fire in the afternoon and scored at all three levels. Kinziger can get hot quickly from outside and he's also very comfortable running an offense and controlling tempo. You'd like him to be an inch or two taller as a projected off guard, but Kinziger does just about everything at a high level.
Kinziger is the younger brother of John Kinziger, who is headed to Illinois State. Both helped De Pere capture a state title last winter.