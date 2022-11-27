The announcement came Sunday as Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati as he will be the new coach in Madison. Here are five recruiting targets Fickell should contact as soon as possible:



Offensive line play is a staple of Wisconsin football and Terek was the highest-ranked lineman the Badgers had in their 2023 class. The four-star from Illinois remained solid with his pledge after Paul Chryst’s dismissal, but also made it clear that Jim Leonhard and Bob Bostad were much of the reason he remained with Wisconsin. Fickell would be wise to call Terek immediately as the lineman just announced his flip to Notre Dame.

*****

Pierce is another recruit that has kept his pledge to Wisconsin, but at the same time he has landed multiple major offers and taken visits since he originally made his commitment. Pierce will be in the four-star conversation moving forward and is a commit that Fickell can’t afford to lose.

*****

Wisconsin had struck out on multiple quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting cycle prior to finally landing their quarterback of the future in Lacrue. Unless Fickell knows that he can bring Cincinnati quarterback commit Brady Drogosh with him to Madison, Lacrue needs to be one of Fickell's first calls.



*****

Tight end is another position the Badgers have struck out at during this recruiting cycle, but unlike the quarterback position, they have yet to land a difference maker at the position. Anderson is one of the best tight ends in the entire 2023 class and it would be a no-brainer for Fickell to try and bring him along to Madison.

*****