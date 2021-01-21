As UW's new line coach, Kolodziej will dive headfirst into recruiting, specifically with prospects in the 2022 class. With that, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five prospects who should be top priorities for him in the junior cycle.

Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin announced strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej would transition from his current position into an assistant coaching role on Jim Leonhard 's defensive staff.

Isaac Hamm, from nearby Sun Prairie High School, should be the first call Kolodziej places Thursday morning. The three-star in-state prospect currently has a top four of Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin. From that group, the Buckeyes have yet to offer.

Assistant Chris Haering has served as Hamm's top contact from Wisconsin's staff, but Inoke Breckterfield, who is now at Vanderbilt, was also heavily involved. Kolodziej will have to fill that void as Hamm's potential position coach for the Badgers.

“He'll (Haering) throw some different ideas my way. We just always have great conversation, half the time it’s not even about football," Hamm told BadgerBlitz.com. "I would just say with him, Coach Breckterfield, the d-line coach, Coach [Paul] Chryst, I talk to him quite a bit. I’ve just made a great relationship with all the coaches there. They’re literally like family at this point. I just have a great relationship with Wisconsin.”