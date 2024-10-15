Five-on-Five Brings Out the Competitors at Wisconsin Basketball Practice

in other news
Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 8 against Northwestern
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and Northwestern are set to square off on Saturday afternoon in Evanston.
Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2025 Recruiting Class: Version 10.0
A 10th look at what a perfect class for the Wisconsin Badgers could look like in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Wisconsin OC Phil Longo target California signal caller Ryan Hopkins
The Badgers sent out a recent offer to Ryan Hopkins, a signal caller from Jserra Catholic in California.
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Rutgers.
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Rutgers.
MADISON, Wis. – Can Wisconsin return to its defensive bedrock in 2025?
A glimpse into Tuesday’s two-and-a-half-hour practice inside the Nicholas Johnson Pavilion showed that Wisconsin’s defensive principles still figure prominently in whether the Badgers can compete for a Big Ten title in 2025.
While the Badgers spent extensive work doing five-on-five refereed contests in preparation for Sunday’s Red-White Scrimmage, Wisconsin spent a large chunk of practice on defense, beginning practice working on closeouts around the perimeter and rotating back toward the paint or forcing the offensive player to the sideline.
UW also worked on late shot-clock situations in four-on-four settings, seeing the clock only reset to 12 seconds if the defense made a mistake. During the lengthy drill between three five-to-six-person teams, the offensive only delivered points on a handful of possessions.
“It’s about building habits and understanding why the system is in place that it is,” head coach Greg Gard said. “Individually within it, some can roll the dice a little bit more than others because of recovery time and size and foot speed and length and all those things. They are still learning what their limitations are and what their extensions are defensively.”
