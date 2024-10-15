Five-on-Five Brings Out the Competitors at Wisconsin Basketball Practice

MADISON, Wis. – Can Wisconsin return to its defensive bedrock in 2025?

A glimpse into Tuesday’s two-and-a-half-hour practice inside the Nicholas Johnson Pavilion showed that Wisconsin’s defensive principles still figure prominently in whether the Badgers can compete for a Big Ten title in 2025.

While the Badgers spent extensive work doing five-on-five refereed contests in preparation for Sunday’s Red-White Scrimmage, Wisconsin spent a large chunk of practice on defense, beginning practice working on closeouts around the perimeter and rotating back toward the paint or forcing the offensive player to the sideline.



