MADISON -- The Wisconsin Badgers took care of business inside the Kohl Center on Thursday evening in an 88-70 win over Green Bay. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down five observations from the win.

Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers with the dunk against Green Bay on Nov. 21, 2019 inside the Kohl Center. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)

1. The team has passed the ball nicely for the most part early on this season

Despite 13 turnovers -- more about that later -- Wisconsin dished the ball well against Green Bay with 24 total assists, and eight Badgers tallied at least one. Even when shots failed to drop, the team showed it could make the right passes to set up open looks as it has shown for the most part early on. Individually, redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice recorded a team-high seven assists, while Kobe King, Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl registered four, three and three, respectively.

2. Brad Davison finding the hot shooting hand of late.

Despite only playing 24 minutes while dealing with what appeared to be a left ankle injury, Davison again showed he could step up in the stat sheet with 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting. That included draining three of six from three-point range and connecting on all four free throw attempts. Against McNeese State, Davison stepped up with a season-high 24 points, then tied for the team high with redshirt senior Brevin Pritzl with 15 this past weekend in the win versus Marquette. We'll get to the offensive balance takeaway in a bit, but the junior now leads the team in scoring (15.6 points per game) and is shooting 54.2 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three-point range.

3. Green Bay got hot, and Wisconsin at times played sloppy in the second half.

Wisconsin pushed out to a 51-29 halftime lead, but the team allowed Green Bay to stay within striking distance. The Phoenix eventually outscored the Badgers 41-37 in the second half, and at one point, they shot 63.2 percent from the field. Linc Darner's team finished that final frame draining 53.3 percent (16 of 30) of their opportunities and 47.5 percent (29 of 61) overall during the interstate contest. Along with allowing 41 points in the second half, Wisconsin also committed six of its 13 turnovers during that period. Junior forward Nate Reuvers committed five in the contest. Nine of Green Bay's 17 points off of turnovers came in the final period.

4. Wisconsin can be a dangerous team when it shoots the ball well from deep.

UW attempted 62 shots on the night, exactly half of those from three-point land. Luckily for Greg Gard's squad, they made 48.4 (15 of 31) in the win. Five Badgers hit at least 50 percent of their shots from downtown (Pritzl, Tyler Wahl, Trice, King and Davison). In the first 20 minutes alone, Wisconsin shot 10-of-19 from beyond the arc to help them push out to a 22-point advantage before heading to the locker room. With former Badger Brian Butch in the building calling the game for the Big Ten Network, Pritzl banked in a three as the buzzer hit.

5. Offensive balance again shows up in the win.